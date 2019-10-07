Broome County Youth Bureau to award funding for youth programs

From: County of Broome Government Offices

(BINGHAMTON, NY) –The Broome County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce the availability of New York State Office of Children & Family Services Youth Development Program (YDP) Funds and New York State Office of Children and Family Services Runaway and Homeless Shelter (RHYA) Funds for 2020.

These funds will be made available by Broome County to those serving the needs of youth in the community. Grants in the past have ranged from $100 to $20,000.

A request for proposals has been released to solicit proposals from qualified non-profit organizations and municipalities interested in establishing, expanding or continuing programs that will provide services and positive youth development opportunities for youth in our community.

Programs can target youth ages 0 – 21 years old.

The Broome County Youth Bureau Board of Directors has identified specific areas where they see a need within our community.

Those areas include organizations that service social emotional/mental health concerns, neglect/abuse concerns, substance use and homelessness as well as programming that is recreational and/or out of school and shows collaboration, agencies working together.

For a list of required documents for the application visit the Youth Bureau website at www.gobroomecounty.com/bcyb.

All applications must be received by the Broome County Youth Bureau no later than 3:00PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

If you have any questions, please contact the Broome County Youth Bureau at (607)778-2193 or BCParks@broomecounty.us