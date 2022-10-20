BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Saturday, October 29th, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting collections of unwanted, outdated, or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications throughout the county.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the one-day effort is meant to bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical-controlled substance abuse.
Acceptable medications include anything from aspirin to controlled substances, including sharps.
You can drop off your unwanted medications at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Broome County Sheriff’s Office – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Drive, Binghamton
- Johnson City Elks Lodge – 4212 Watson Boulevard, Johnson City
- Whitney Point Fire Department – 2665 Main Street, Whitney Point
- United Health Services – 4417 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal
- West Windsor Fire Department – 9 Karla Drive, Windsor