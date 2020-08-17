Broome County sees sales tax drop

BROOME COUNTY – Counties across the state are feeling the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic as sales tax collections are drastically down.

In a monthly report released by New York State Comptroller office, Broome County has seen an 8.4% drop in sales tax revenue between January and July of 2020 compared to the same timeline last year.

In July alone, Broome County brought in 9.8 million dollars in sales tax revenue, compared to

11.3 million dollars last year, a 13.8% drop.

Tioga County saw a 6.8% decline over the last seven months in contrast to 2019.