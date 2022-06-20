BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is happening around Broome County this week:

Paving will take place on East Windsor Rd

Patching will occur on Edson Rd in Windsor and will continue on various other County roads

Repairs to minor damage caused by flooding will occur in the Eastern part of the County

Ditching will be performed on East Maine and Caldwell Hill Rds

The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland and Nowlan Rds

Striping will take place along various County and Town roadways with paint truck

Mowing continues along the right of way throughout the County roadway system

According to Broome County officials.