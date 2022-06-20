BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is happening around Broome County this week:

  • Paving will take place on East Windsor Rd
  • Patching will occur on Edson Rd in Windsor and will continue on various other County roads
  • Repairs to minor damage caused by flooding will occur in the Eastern part of the County
  • Ditching will be performed on East Maine and Caldwell Hill Rds
  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland and Nowlan Rds
  • Striping will take place along various County and Town roadways with paint truck
  • Mowing continues along the right of way throughout the County roadway system 

According to Broome County officials.