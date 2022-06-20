BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is happening around Broome County this week:
- Paving will take place on East Windsor Rd
- Patching will occur on Edson Rd in Windsor and will continue on various other County roads
- Repairs to minor damage caused by flooding will occur in the Eastern part of the County
- Ditching will be performed on East Maine and Caldwell Hill Rds
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland and Nowlan Rds
- Striping will take place along various County and Town roadways with paint truck
- Mowing continues along the right of way throughout the County roadway system
According to Broome County officials.