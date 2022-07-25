BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is set to take place across Broome County this week beginning today, July 25th.

Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Rd.

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Powers, and Tracey Creek Rds.

Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market, Pagebrook, and Beartown Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on Hyde St. in Whitney Point, Watson Blvd. in Endwell, & various other County roads

Painting will take place on Main & Bridge Sts. in Kirkwood as well as Rt. 11 ramps

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system