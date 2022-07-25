BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is set to take place across Broome County this week beginning today, July 25th.
- Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Rd.
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Powers, and Tracey Creek Rds.
- Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market, Pagebrook, and Beartown Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17
- Patching will continue on Hyde St. in Whitney Point, Watson Blvd. in Endwell, & various other County roads
- Painting will take place on Main & Bridge Sts. in Kirkwood as well as Rt. 11 ramps
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system