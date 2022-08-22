BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled for this week in Broome County beginning today, August 22nd.

  • Paving will take place on Caldwell Hill Rd.
  • Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Rd.
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Rd.
  • Ditching will be performed on Airport, Center Village Loop, East Windsor, Hale Eddy River, Hawleyton, and Stateline Rds., as well as Park Ave.
  • Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system