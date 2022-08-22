BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled for this week in Broome County beginning today, August 22nd.

Paving will take place on Caldwell Hill Rd.

Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Rd.

Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Rd.

Ditching will be performed on Airport, Center Village Loop, East Windsor, Hale Eddy River, Hawleyton, and Stateline Rds., as well as Park Ave.

Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system