BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled for this week in Broome County beginning today, August 22nd.
- Paving will take place on Caldwell Hill Rd.
- Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Rd.
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Rd.
- Ditching will be performed on Airport, Center Village Loop, East Windsor, Hale Eddy River, Hawleyton, and Stateline Rds., as well as Park Ave.
- Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system