BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 29th.
- Drainage repair will occur on Chenango St., Hale Eddy, & Dunham Hill Rds.
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on Caldwell Hill Rd.
- Ditching will be performed on Airport, Murphy, Hale Eddy River, Powers, and Upper Stella Ireland Rds.
- The Highway Division will clean debris & roadside hazards throughout the County
- Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system