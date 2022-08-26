BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 29th.

  • Drainage repair will occur on Chenango St., Hale Eddy, & Dunham Hill Rds.
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on Caldwell Hill Rd.
  • Ditching will be performed on Airport, Murphy, Hale Eddy River, Powers, and Upper Stella Ireland Rds.
  • The Highway Division will clean debris & roadside hazards throughout the County
  • Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system