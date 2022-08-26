BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 29th.

Drainage repair will occur on Chenango St., Hale Eddy, & Dunham Hill Rds.

Crews will rebuild shoulders on Caldwell Hill Rd.

Ditching will be performed on Airport, Murphy, Hale Eddy River, Powers, and Upper Stella Ireland Rds.

The Highway Division will clean debris & roadside hazards throughout the County

Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system