BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on Monday, August 15th, per the Department of Public Works.
- Twist Run Rd. will be closed Tuesday 8/16 & Wednesday 8/17 for road repairs, ditching, & tree cutting
- The Highway Division will upgrade & replace road culverts on West Chenango Rd.
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Rd., Knapp Hill Rd., & Old Rt. 17
- Ditching will be performed on Old State, Pagebrook, & River Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17
- Patching will take place on Cloverdale Rd.
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system