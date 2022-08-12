BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on Monday, August 15th, per the Department of Public Works.

Twist Run Rd. will be closed Tuesday 8/16 & Wednesday 8/17 for road repairs, ditching, & tree cutting

The Highway Division will upgrade & replace road culverts on West Chenango Rd.

Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Rd., Knapp Hill Rd., & Old Rt. 17

Ditching will be performed on Old State, Pagebrook, & River Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17

Patching will take place on Cloverdale Rd.

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system