Broome County releases its 2019 Road Work Plan

Broome County has announced that it plans to pave and repair over 20 miles of roadways during this construction season.

County officials held a news conference in the parking lot of Animal Adventure in Harpursville last week to detail their projects.

Colesville Road, which is one way visitors get to the park, is among more than 10 major county routes that will receive new paving.

Others include Reynolds Road in J-C, Park Avenue in Binghamton and Airport Road in the Town of Maine.

County Executive Jason Garnar says it’s important to make a good first impression on visitors to our area.

Garnar says, “Animal Adventure is in one of the parts of Broome County’s rural areas that draws a significant amount of visitors. When people come up here, we don’t want them driving on pothole-filled, bumpy roads. Especially at one of our largest tourist destinations.”

Another county project is the replacement of the Sheedy Road bridge in Vestal which often floods when the Choconut Creek rises.

The new bridge will be situated several feet higher above the creek.

It’s scheduled to be closed from a week from tomorrow through mid-October.

You can find a weekly update on Broome’s road construction plans by visiting: http://www.gobroomecounty.com/

