BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seized a handgun during a search warrant on Wednesday, May 31st 2023. The Task Force executed the search warrant on a vehicle and 11 Pine Street Apartment 3 in the City of Binghamton.

As a result of the search warrant investigators located:

– A loaded .380 caliber Keltec brand handgun

– .380 caliber ammunition

– $764.00 in suspected drug proceeds

– Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

As a result of the investigation Grady J. Hunter, 45 of Binghamton, was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on the following charges:

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (1 count)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.