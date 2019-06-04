Broome County Office for Aging recognizes Foster Grandparents

Dozens of local seniors were honored for their dedication to helping children in need.

The Broome County Office for Aging held a ceremony to recognize the participants in its Foster Grandparents Program.

Fosters Grandparents spend their time at schools and daycares working with children one on one and providing support where needed especially with students with special needs.

56 people were recognized for their service to the program.

Office for Aging Director Lisa Schuhle says its something that the students and grandparents benefit from equally.

