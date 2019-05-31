BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Broome County is alerting the public about a recent security breach at some of its office buildings.

On January 2nd, they determined an employee's direct deposit information was changed by an unknown third party.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the hacker gained entry with credentials from a phishing email.

It is possible the hacker also accessed information from those who were associated with some county offices.

Offices affected by this breach include:

Willow Point Nursing Home and Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Greater Binghamton Airport

Broome County Department of Social Services

Broome County District Attorney’s Office

Broome County Office for Aging

Broome County Office of Education and Training

Broome County Office of Emergency Services

Broome County Department of Health

Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development

Broome County Department of Probation

Broome County Department of Public Transportation

Broome County Highway Division

Broome County Veterans Services Agency

Data at risk includes contact information, social security numbers, financial information and medical and patient information, including diagnosis and treatment.

For more information call 1-866-775-4209 between 9 a.m and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

