Broome County has lifted its State of Emergency and Travel Advisory as of noon on Friday, April 22nd.

All roads have been made safe, but drivers are encouraged to continue using caution on the roads as some debris may still be near the roadway and crews will be continuing to work on finishing the cleanup over the next week.

Forty thousand pounds of dry ice and sixty-three pallets of bottled water were delivered to distribution points this week; supplies are still available at these eight locations, and residents still in need should contact their closest distribution point for pickup times.