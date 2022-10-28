BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The recruits of various law enforcement agencies throughout Broome County were officially awarded the title of officer today.

The Broome County Law Enforcement Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 2022 class this afternoon at the arena.

37 recruits from 18 different agencies walked away with their certificates of completion.

After 6 months of grueling, military style training, learning defense tactics, shooting firearms, studying law, and much more, the officers will now head their separate ways and serve their communities.

President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association Thomas Dougherty said, “Remember that what you do matters. What you say, matters. How you treat people, matters. What you do, even when thinking no one will ever find out about it, matters. That’s your word, that’s your integrity. That’s the badge that your chief or your sheriff has put on your chest, that trust. And really what it stands for more than anything is the communities.”

Sergeant Sammy Davis is the director of the academy and says that this year’s class was easy to train and keep motivated.

Several recruits were recognized with individual awards including the academic award, best shooter, platoon leader, and the David Harder award.