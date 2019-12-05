Broome County Land Bank names new Executive Director

BINGHAMTON, NY –

Binghamton, NY – The Broome County Land Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Executive Director.

Following a search and extensive interview process, the Board of Directors has named Jessica M. Nejeschleba of the City of Binghamton as the organization’s next Executive Director.

A native of Vestal and a graduate of Binghamton University’s Master of Public Administration program, Ms. Nejeschleba is currently the Deputy Clerk for the City of Binghamton.

In addition to her work with City of Binghamton government, Ms. Nejeschleba also possesses experience in fundraising with a local not-for-profit organization and in communications with Binghamton University’s College of Community and Public Affairs Office of Communications and Marketing.

“On behalf of the Broome County Land Bank Board of Directors, I’m pleased to welcome Jessica aboard,” said Aaron Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“We’re excited about Jessica’s vision for the Land Bank and look forward to working with her to continue the important efforts the organization is making to address blight in our community.”

“Thank you to the Board of Directors for the confidence they have in naming me as the next Executive Director of the Land Bank,” said Jessica Nejeschleba.

“Over the past several years the Land Bank has undertaken many transformative projects in our community’s neighborhoods and I look forward to using my skills and working with the Board of Directors as well as County, State and local officials to do even more to combat blight and support new housing opportunities.”

Ms. Nejeschleba, who will start in her new position in early January, replaces Margaret Scarinzi who resigned in October to accept a position in the private sector. The salary for the position is $60,600.

Established by Broome County in 2013 under the New York State Land Bank Act, the Broome County Land Bank is a nonprofit corporation created to target distressed, vacant, abandoned and foreclosed properties with the goal of fostering community and economic development by eliminating blight and stabilizing neighborhoods.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.broomelandbank.org.