BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Broome County is again honoring local men and women for defending our country.

The county legislature held its 9th Annual Veterans of Distinction Ceremony last week.

Seven veterans were presented with certificates of appreciation: Gary King, David Kilbury, Robert Dunlop, Joseph Merrette, William Sanders, Sandy Diffin, and Thomas Tait.

Nominations come from local veterans services groups such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Since 2011, the legislature has recognized 122 veterans for their service.

