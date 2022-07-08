BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 11th, per the Department of Public Works.

  • Milling & paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps
  • The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville & Oquaga Lake Rds.
  • Surveying will take place on the bridges on the Colesville Rd. extension
  • Guiderail work will take place on Hawleyton Rd. and Old Rt. 17
  • Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, Loughlin & Brooks Rds.
  • Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Jennings Creek in Lisle & various other County roads
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system