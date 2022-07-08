BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 11th, per the Department of Public Works.

Milling & paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville & Oquaga Lake Rds.

Surveying will take place on the bridges on the Colesville Rd. extension

Guiderail work will take place on Hawleyton Rd. and Old Rt. 17

Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, Loughlin & Brooks Rds.

Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Jennings Creek in Lisle & various other County roads

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system