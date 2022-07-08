BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 11th, per the Department of Public Works.
- Milling & paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville & Oquaga Lake Rds.
- Surveying will take place on the bridges on the Colesville Rd. extension
- Guiderail work will take place on Hawleyton Rd. and Old Rt. 17
- Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, Loughlin & Brooks Rds.
- Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Jennings Creek in Lisle & various other County roads
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system