BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 5th, per the Department of Public Works.

Paving will continue on Trim St. in Windsor

The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road & Terrace Drive

Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, & Ouaquaga Roads

Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin & various other County roads

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system

