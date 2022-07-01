BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 5th, per the Department of Public Works.

  • Paving will continue on Trim St. in Windsor
  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road & Terrace Drive
  • Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, & Ouaquaga Roads
  • Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin & various other County roads
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system