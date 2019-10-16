Broome County Department of Social Services announces opening of 2019-2020 HEAP season

From the County of Broome Government Offices:

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Broome County Deputy Social Services Deputy Commissioner of Assistance Programs Sonja Bennett is announcing the opening of the 2019-2020 HEAP season.

The 2019-2020 Regular HEAP benefit will open November 12, 2019.

If you are eligible, you may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year to help you pay for heating your home.

You can go to https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin to find out if you may be eligible and apply for programs and services.

If you are age 60 or older or permanently disabled, you should contact the Office for Aging at (607)778-2063

The phone number for the Broome County Social Services Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is (607)778-1100.

Please note that families receiving Temporary Assistance (TA) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may receive HEAP automatically and do not need to apply.

The emergency after-hours hotline number can be accessed by calling 911.