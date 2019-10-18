Broome County Catholic schools present Little Mermaid Jr

From BC Catholic Schools

Seton Catholic Central Middle School and BC Catholic Schools present “The Little Mermaid Jr Musical.”

ASL interpreters will be available for every performance and all actors are using ASL for their songs.

The show will be preformed Thursday October 24th, Friday October 25th all at 7pm and Saturday October 26th and Sunday October 27th at 3pm.

Tickets are available at the door, children are $6, adults are $10, reserved seats are $15.

To reserve a seat email SetonArtsReserved@gmail.com.

