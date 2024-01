BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome and Tioga Counties are receiving federal funding to purchase a new fire truck and snow plow.

Five Mile Point Fire Company in Kirkwood is replacing an outdated 1991 fire engine with a new, $600,000 truck.

The Town of Richford in Tioga County is receiving funding to purchase a new $300,000 plow truck.

Congressman Marc Molinaro helped secure the funding through the Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.