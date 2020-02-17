Broome Community Land Trust holds second meeting

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new organization is dedicated to increasing the availability of safe, affordable housing in Greater Binghamton.

Broome Community Land Trust held its second informational meeting last week, after its 1st meeting attracted 150 interested people.

A land trust is a state-funded housing group that takes blighted homes off the market and gives them to people in need because of low income or homelessness.

The funding comes from the New York State Attorney General’s Office and the organization is being started by the Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition.

Land Trust Board Chair Ebony Jackson says housing is a big problem in our area.

“Housing is not as inclusive as it should be right now, and so our main focus is to talk about housing, speak to people who have lived experience with homelessness or other housing crises, and then start to try to cultivate some solutions to that, again as a community,” says Jackson.

Jackson says the organization wants to confront other barriers to housing including racial discrimination.

The meeting, which was held at the Lee Barta Center on Binghamton’s Northside, drew over a dozen participants who shared their ideas on how to improve access to affordable, safe housing.

The organization has a Facebook page and can be found at broomeclt.com