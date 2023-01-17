BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to a recent report, statewide opioid overdoses have increased since 2020, and Broome County has one of the highest crude overdose rates in New York.

Today, the state health department released its latest county opioid quarterly report that compared statistics from 2020 to those in 2021.

New York State saw a 14% increase in opioid overdoses with 4,766 total.

Excluding New York City, In 2021 Broome County had the third highest overdose death rate in the state, only trailing Sullivan and Greene counties.

That year, 75 residents died, compared to 155 in Monroe County, the home of New York’s fourth largest city, Rochester.

But, Monroe County has roughly 4 times the population as Broome.

The data is not finalized from 2022, but Broome has already reported 40 overdose deaths from January to June, putting 2022 on pace to break the 2021 mark.

The health department is urging the public to recognize the signs of an overdose and take advantage of the resources available through the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program.

You can find those resources here.