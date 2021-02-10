Broome Briefing: COVID cases down, how immunocompromised population can get vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the rising number of deaths represents a spike in cases from several weeks ago and that other coronavirus stats are on their way down.

The county’s rolling average of test positivity is down to 3.6 percent, the lowest level since November 30th.

Broome continues to push out as much vaccine as it receives from the state, but the health department expects demand to increase even more once those with comorbidities become eligible next Monday.

Right now, the plan is for people to simply attest to having one of the qualified conditions that makes them immunocompromised at the time that they register.

Only if the state conducts an audit will they be required to provide proof of the condition.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says the system is relying initially on the honor system.

“People do not need to be calling their healthcare provider. We’ve been notified that they’ve been receiving a lot of calls trying to get notes signed. At this point,it doesn’t seem you’ll need a note from your healthcare provider but we’ll have more details on that as they become available,” says Kaufman.

Broome County hopes the 5 percent increase in doses that the state is receiving from the federal government will be pushed down to the counties.

This week, the health department only got 500 first-shot doses.

The county’s mobile rapid results testing facility will wrap up at MacArthur Park in Binghamton tomorrow.

After a 4-day holiday weekend, it will move to New Life Ministries in Endicott for 2 weeks beginning on Tuesday.