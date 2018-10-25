Broadway in Binghamton's season line-up

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Broadway In Binghamton is hoping to continue its hot run as its 2018-19 season gets set to begin.

Last season, the former Broadway Theater League had three of its shows sell-out at the Forum Theater in Binghamton.

This year, it's lined up some musical classics that will especially appeal to families.

In January, Chicago will run on the 26th and 27th, then Finding Neverland on March 24th.

The season wraps up with The Sound of Music on May 15th and 16th.

NAC Entertainment President Albert Nocciolino says the schedule is a perfect opportunity to introduce young people to Broadway.

