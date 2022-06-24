BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On June 23rd, Broadway in Binghamton announced the 2022-2023 M&T Bank Broadway Season lineup.

Five fan-favorite shows will hit the stage at the Broome County Forum Theatre beginning November 8th.

The 2022-2023 Lineup:

Fiddler on the Roof – November 8th & 9th, 2022

Legally Blonde the Musical – December 7th & 8th, 2022

Anastasia – January 30th & 31st, 2023

Cats – March 1st & 2nd, 2023

On Your Feet – March 21st & 22nd, 2023

For a breakdown of each show visit broadwayinbinghamton.com

Season tickets are also available for as low as $199.00. A season ticket includes guaranteed seating to all five shows and can be purchased by calling Broadway in Binghamton at 607-772-1391.