BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On June 23rd, Broadway in Binghamton announced the 2022-2023 M&T Bank Broadway Season lineup.
Five fan-favorite shows will hit the stage at the Broome County Forum Theatre beginning November 8th.
The 2022-2023 Lineup:
Fiddler on the Roof – November 8th & 9th, 2022
Legally Blonde the Musical – December 7th & 8th, 2022
Anastasia – January 30th & 31st, 2023
Cats – March 1st & 2nd, 2023
On Your Feet – March 21st & 22nd, 2023
For a breakdown of each show visit broadwayinbinghamton.com
Season tickets are also available for as low as $199.00. A season ticket includes guaranteed seating to all five shows and can be purchased by calling Broadway in Binghamton at 607-772-1391.