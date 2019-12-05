Brindisi still fighting for Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is still at bat for the Rumble Ponies.

In the aftermath of Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut 42 minor league teams, including Binghamton’s, Brindisi met with MLB officials in Washington D-C this week.



He also joined the Congressional “Save Minor League Baseball” task force for further meetings.

Brindisi explained the importance of the Rumble Ponies providing jobs and quality entertainment.



He also said that it’s not fair for billionaire owners try to save a couple bucks when New York State, the City of Binghamton and Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes recently made millions of dollars of improvements to NYSEG Stadium.



Brindisi says he thought the meetings were effective.