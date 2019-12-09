Brindisi statement on USMCA Deal

From: The Offices of Anthony Brindisi

Congressman Anthony Brindisi applauded reports of a pending deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

Last week, Brindisi was one of six lawmakers who met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss USMCA.

“It is time for Congress to vote on this trade deal which will hold Mexico and Canada accountable, help our family farms, and protect American jobs,” Brindisi said.

“We need to make sure our workers, farmers, and small businesses have a fair shot at success. I’ve worked hard, with members of both parties and this Administration, to get this deal close to the finish line. I am hopeful that we will get this done for the American people soon.”

Brindisi, a leader in the fight to deliver a trade deal that works for Upstate New York, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers Friday for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

USMCA has support from Democrats and Republicans and would replace NAFTA. Earlier this year, Brindisi joined the Business Council of New York, the New York Farm Bureau, and local businesses to urge Congress to pass a new trade deal.