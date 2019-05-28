BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Congressman Anthony Brindisi's latest roundtable discussion addressed the issue of prescription drug costs.

Brindisi met with health care professionals, seniors and community leaders to talk about how the issue is affecting members of the community.

Brindisi says one of the big problems is the lack of competition.

He says when only one company makes a specific drug, they control the prices.

The freshman Democrat says there need to be cheaper generics available.

Stories were shared during the discussion of people having to choose between paying for food or their medication.

Brindisi says "We need to see results right away because this has been going for far too long. The prices of drugs have been going up across the board, it's because of a lack of competition. It's because of a lack of transparency over a lot of these pharmaceutical companies and middlemen. And frankly it's because a lot of politicians down in Washington are taking a lot of corporate money from these big manufacturers and then they vote the way they want."

Brindisi is sponsoring a bill that looks to get more generic drugs to market.

He says it will cut out the delay tactics big pharmaceutical companies use to maintain a monopoly.

Brindisi says it will help generate more competition to ultimately lower prices.

