From: Congressman Anthony Brindisi

Brindisi Named To Powerful House Armed Services Committee; Will Fight For Strong National Defense And Upstate New York Priorities

In Big Win for Rome Lab And Upstate New York Jobs, Congressman Named To Committee Authorizing Defense Funding and Oversight of Department of Defense

Brindisi Receives Committee Seat For Dogged Leadership On Defense Issues And Tireless Advocacy For National Defense

Brindisi: I Will Fight to Protect This Country And Make Sure Our Armed Forces Have Access To The Best Equipment, Training, And Resources

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was named to the prestigious House Armed Services Committee.

Brindisi, an advocate for a strong national defense and the work done at Rome Lab, the Defense Finance & Accounting Services, and the Eastern Air Defense Sector, will be the only member of the New York delegation on the Majority’s side of the Committee.

“This is an honor and a big deal for Upstate New York,” Brindisi said. “Our district has a rich history of being at the forefront of our national defense and now we will have a bigger seat at the table. From the critical mission in Rome, to the groundbreaking research and manufacturing in the Southern Tier, and the defense jobs across our communities, I cannot wait to use Upstate innovation to continue to keep our country safe.”

Brindisi’s appointment was praised by local defense advocates.

“This is fantastic news for Central New York and the nation,” said Central New York Defense Alliance Executive Director Mary Chruscicki. “The defense assets in Congressman Brindisi’s district, in particular the Air Force research laboratory Information Directorate, are leading science and technology research in areas including cyber, counter UAS, artificial intelligence and machine learning, command and control, communications, quantum and neurotrophic computing, technologies that are critical to keeping our nation safe.”

In June, Brindisi secured $10 million for Rome Lab. Brindisi, a longtime champion of the Rome Lab, brought former United States Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to the facility in March.

In April, Brindisi testified about the importance of Rome Lab’s perimeter security project.

His Support Procurement of our Nation’s Stainless Steel Act (SPOONSS) passed the House in July as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“The work conducted at our defense installations in Rome and across our state is critical for our national security,” Brindisi added. “Protecting these installations is important for our regional economy. I look forward to working with stakeholders across upstate New York to find ways to grow the missions of our state’s defense installations.”