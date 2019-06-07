BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A challenge issued by Congressman Anthony Brindisi looks to keep kids' minds working during the summer.

Brindisi joined students at Vestal High School to announce that he will be hosting the Congressional App Challenge.

The CAC is a competition that tasks students in 6 through 12th grades to create an app by themselves or with a group.

Winners will be selected by panels of judges from the community and honored by the Congressman with a chance at having the app feature in the U.S Capitol building and website.

Brindisi says the competition aims to encourage kids to learn how to code because Congress recognizes that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth.

'"I think this is an important program especially as we go into the summer months. Students are out of school they're focusing on other things and you want to keep students engaged over the summer months in the educational process. So, when they get back to school in the Fall they can pick right back up where they left off."

Some estimates predict the U-S may be short by as many as one million programmers by 2020.

Students can register online and find more information at Congressional App Challenge dot US.

Participants are encouraged to register by September 15th.

