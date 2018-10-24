Brindisi Denounces Spectrum

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Democratic candidate for Congress Anthony Brindisi has once again made a call to action against Spectrum.

Brindisi held a press conference in Binghamton today to denounce the recent Spectrum rate increases.

The Utica-area Assemblyman says he has received over 2,000 complaints from Spectrum customers in the last two years about rate increases to their cable and internet bills along with poor customer service.

He called for his opponent Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to join him in demanding the Public Service Commission block Spectrum cable's planned rate increases.

Brindisi referred to the current rate increases as the 'Tenney tax' saying she supported a bill that helped give Charter, Spectrum's owner, a $9 billion dollar tax cut and that she has received $15,000 in campaign contributions from the company.

Brindisi says, "First and foremost I believe we need to have representatives at the state level and in Washington who can speak out against these big corporate mergers. I believe competition is a good thing and I'd like to see two or more cable companies come into this community to provide cable service so people aren't left with just one choice."

The PSC has given Spectrum until Christmas Eve to come up with a plan to exit New York after it found that the company has not lived up to its promises to improve internet service in rural areas.

Brindisi says customers who object to another rate increase should write to the PSC.

Raychel Renna with Claudia Tenney's campaign responded by saying, ""As usual, Anthony Brindisi isn’t being honest. It was on Brindisi and Cuomo’s watch that the Public Service Commission allowed Spectrum to have a monopoly."