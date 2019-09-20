Brindisi bill passes house and secures extension of key VA programs

From Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi, a Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Introduces and House Passes Bipartisan Solution to Expiring Programs

Brindisi: Our Veterans Earned These Benefits and Washington Needs to Deliver; Send This Bill to President’s Desk

Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019 todaypassed the House of Representatives.

Brindisi’s bill preserves critical programs like reimbursements and allowances for transportation for highly-rural Veterans, set to expire at the end of this month.

Brindisi, a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, introduced the legislation with Republican Congressman Mike Bost (IL-12).

Brindisi and Bost praised the passage of the bill and promised to continue fighting for all Veterans.

“Our Veterans fought for our freedoms and it is Washington’s duty to make sure we keep our promises to them,” Brindisi said.

“This bill, supported by Democrats and Republicans, unfortunately won’t garner national attention, but it will help our Veterans get the care and benefits they’ve earned. The Senate needs to pass this and send it to the President’s desk. Our Veterans deserve it.”

“Our nation’s military members were made a promise by our government that they would be taken care of once they return home,” said Bost. “By extending critical VA programs that help very low-income veterans and those who must travel long distances to receive care, we are working to keep that promise. I’m proud to have co-sponsored this bipartisan legislation with Congressman Brindisi to support some of our most vulnerable Veterans.”

Brindisi and Bost’s legislation would make technical corrections to VA statute and extend the following programs:

A two-year extension of authority to fund financial assistance for supportive services for very low-income Veteran families in permanent housing (authorizes appropriations at $380 million)

A one-year extension of VA’s authority to temporarily expand payments and allowances for beneficiary travel in connection with Veterans receiving care from vet centers

A one-year extension of VA’s authority relating to vendee loans

A one-year extension of VA’s authority to operate a regional office in the Philippines

Brindisi’s legislation was praised by local Veterans.

“These programs, extended through Representative Brindisi’s efforts, are critical in supporting the health and welfare of some of the most vulnerable Veterans in the 22nd Congressional District,” said Oneida County Veteran Orrin B. MacMurray, COL, USA (Ret.).

This legislation is Brindisi’s third bill supporting Veterans and our nation’s servicemembers to pass the House.

Brindisi, a champion for Upstate New York Veterans, passed the Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act through the House of Representatives in May.

His Support Procurement of our Nation’s Stainless Steel Act (SPOONSS) passed the House in July as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.