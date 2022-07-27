BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing spent a day out on the water.

A dozen residents from Bridgewater boarded their bus, and spent a day at the home of the facility’s administrator, Jade Ebeling.

Ebeling’s house has a pond in the back yard that is filled with perch, Sun fish, crappie, bass, and probably more. She has never stocked the pond herself and the fish are naturally occurring.

Every resident brought in multiple fish and the biggest catch of the day included a 18 inch bass.

The day continued with a picnic, as the residents had a classic cookout of hamburgers, hotdogs, and strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Ebeling provided all of the necessary gear, such as fishing poles, bobbers, worms, and hooks.

“We have finally decided to start getting back out in the community and after being inside with COVID for two years, we felt like its a good time to start getting back out, meeting new people, creating friendships, and they’ve been asking for a very long time can we go fishing,” said Ebeling.

Ebeling said that there are plenty more residents back at the facilities that have shown interest in fishing and that they will be making another trip out to her residence in the near future.

Be on the lookout for Bridgewater residents at events around the area. After being cooped up for two years, they are finally getting back out into the community, said Ebeling.