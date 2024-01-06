WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Individuals interested in a career in bricklaying or craftsmanship will soon be able to apply for recruitment.

The New York State Department of Labor announced that the Joint Apprenticeship Committee for the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers (IUBAC), Local Union #3 is seeking 15 Bricklayer, Mason, and Plasterer apprentices; five Pointer, Caulker and Cleaner apprentice; two Cement Mason apprentice; and one Tile Setter apprentice.

Recruitment will be held from January 8, 2024, through January 6, 2025.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application at the IUBAC Local Union #3 Training Center, located at 4 Railroad Street in Whitney Point. The office is open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Completed applications must be returned to the same location.

The Committee requires that all applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a High School diploma or High School equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED)

Must sign an affidavit stating that they are physically able to perform the work of these trades, which may include: Working with sharp objects, hazardous machinery, and possible exposure to noise and respiratory irritants. Prolonged standing and walking. Repeated squatting and/or bending. Working indoors and outdoors in all kinds of weather conditions. Working in confined spaces. Lifting and moving heavy objects and equipment up to 50 pounds. Working on ladders and scaffolds which may exceed 50 feet.

Must have reliable means of transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must be prepared to take a math and measurement computation test at the time of interview.

Must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For more information, contact the JAC for the IUBAC, Local Union #3 at (607) 786-8945.

Applications are due no later than January 6, 2025.