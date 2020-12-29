Brett Noonan for Broome County Family Court Judge

ENDICOTT, NY – Another Republican has announced his candidacy for Broome County Family Court Judge next year.

Brett Noonan of Noonan Law in Endicott is running for one of 2 seats that will be up for election in 2021.



Noonan lives with his wife Michelle and 3 kids in Vestal.



The LeMoyne College and Albany Law School graduate has been in private practice since 2013.



He specializes in family court and matrimonial law and serves as an Attorney for the Child within the court system.



Noonan says his years of experience have prepared him to tackle family court’s difficult challenges.

“Im really trying to figure out what is going on. What is the best solution for a family and how the family can best move forward. It’s not a rubber-stamped approach. There’s no recipe card, there’s no, ‘We did this last time, let’s do it this way this time.’ These require actual real world solutions.”

Noonan says he was inspired to practice family law by some negative experiences he had in family court as a child.



He says the court works more collaboratively between attorneys and the judge than it did in the past.



Town of Union Justice Veronica Gorman has also announced her candidacy as a Republican and several Democrats are contemplating runs.



The 2 highest vote getters will replace Rita Connerton, who is retiring, and Rick Miller, who was removed from the bench.