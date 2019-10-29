Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton holds annual Halloween Bash

BINGHAMTON NY – Some local kids got to feast on candy three days prior to the big night.

The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton hosted its annual Halloween party yesterday.

The kids enjoyed bounce houses, candy bags and games in their costumes.

Funding much of the event was the Boys and Girls Club Mentors at Binghamton University.



The college students also ran the different activities and games.



The BU club focuses on being role models for the Boys and Girls Club kids and spending time with them.

“Every year the kids really look forward to some of our bigger events, this is definitely one of them, and then we also have a carnival in the spring, the kids love it, they really like hanging out with us, they enjoy spending time with the volunteers and we feel that they form a really close relationship with us and really look up to us as positive role models in their lives,” says Mentors President Johanna Gandelsman.

Gandelsman says that the event has grown in her four years participating, and she hopes that it continues to expand in the future.