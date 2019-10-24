Boo at the Zoo final weekend

From the Binghamton Zoo:

(Binghamton, NY)- Come see what lies within the Binghamton Zoo after dark on the last nights of Boo at the Zoo this weekend!

Embark on this haunted self-guided tour and you’ll surely run into zombies, clowns, and a few other monsters in scenes set up along the path.

You could just find yourself being chased by the chainsaw or find yourself amidst the rainforest and wondering what creatures lurk in the dark…

The final nights of Boo at the Zoo will be on October 25th, 26th, and 27th from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm. Admission is $6 for members and $10 for non-members.

Boo at the Zoo is intended for older audiences, and is not recommended for children under the age of 10.

Strollers will not be allowed into the event. Guests are welcomed to wear costumes but masks are NOT permitted.

Boo at the Zoo is sponsored in part by Magic 101.7 FM & 102.5 The Vault and iHeart Media.

The Binghamton Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton, NY. For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.com.