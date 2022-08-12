BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another comedy show is coming to Binghamton’s Boho Comedy Club tomorrow, August 13th.

The night will feature comedians Josh Wallenstein, Mike Bramante, and Ben Kirschenbaum. There are shows at both 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The Boho is Binghamton’s first, and only, comedy club.

Doors open at 6 for the 6:30 show and separate tickets can be bought for the 8:30 show that follows shortly after. A cash bar is available inside the club and a light menu is also available for most shows.

Tickets can be purchased online here. When buying a ticket you are purchasing a table that will accommodate the number of people in your party. Your party will not be seated with anyone outside your group.

The club is located at 225 Water Street in the lower level of the Binghamton DoubleTree Hotel.

The Boho has two parking lots behind the DoubleTree with free parking. If you park in those lots you can enter through the back patio doors. When you reach the elevators, take a right and you will find the entrance.