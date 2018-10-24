BOE extends hours for absentee voters

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Broome County Board of Elections is trying to make it easier on voters who can't get to the polls on Election Day.

The Board is extending its office hours in the county office building for voters who want to come in and submit an absentee ballot.

It will stay open until 7:00 pm tomorrow, next Monday and next Wednesday, as well as open up from 9:00 am to noon for the next two Saturdays.

Normal hours are 8:30 to 4:30, Monday through Friday.

If you are mailing your absentee ballot, it must be post marked by next Tuesday.

For more information, visit Broome Votes by clicking here.

