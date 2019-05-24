BOCES students battle for best in class Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - BOCES students were battling it out to be recognized as the best in their class.

Seniors in Broome Tioga BOCES cosmetology and culinary arts programs took part in BOCES Wars Day.

Food wars tasked culinary students with selecting a type of cuisine from which they created an entree and dessert, that professional judges and audience members got to taste and vote for their favorite.

Cosmo wars had fourteen cosmetology teams design an "Under the Sea" themed hair, nails, make-up and fashion to create a unique appearance for a model.

The models showcased the look on a runway where a panel of judges chose their favorite look.

Center for Career and Technical Excellence Principal Matt Sheehan says the school wanted a platform for students to show off what they've learned.

"It's really a chance for our kids to showcase their talent. A lot of times when you're a student and you're applying for a job, what do you have in your portfolio. Well I've done 15 men's cuts this way and I've done all the state board testing. Here you get to showcase your creativity, your skills, what you can do and how you can think," he says.

Eighty beauty school students took part in the event while forty students participated in the cooking portion.

Sheehan says they hope to make it an annual event.