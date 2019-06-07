BOCES pays tribute to Harper Stantz

Students at Broome Tioga BOCES united to pay tribute to Harper Stantz this morning.

Stantz was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while walking home on Binghamton’s West Side.

It’s become well-known that she was fond of bright colors so a couple weeks ago kids in BOCES Oak Tree program and Evertech alternative high school made tie-dye shirts in her honor.

Today, the students stood in formation in the shape of hash tag E-4-H which stands for everything for Harper.

BOCES Speech Therapist Brett DiStefano says while Stantz wasn’t a BOCES student herself, she had plenty of ties to the school.

“A lot of Harper’s friends are in the Evertech Program. And her lacrosse coach was actually one of our teacher’s so we decided that this year we would do this for Harper.”

DiStefano says even the students that didn’t know Harper were happy to learn about her life and to work with one another to honor her.

She says every year they try to bring programs at BOCES together to work on something positive for the community and this one was an easy choice to make.

