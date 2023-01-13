JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome-Tioga BOCES is hosting an event in hopes of hiring new teachers’ aides and monitors.

On January 19th, it will be hosting a RAPID-Hiring from 11 to 5 at Johnson City Learning Center.

According to BOCES, there is a great need across the region for aides and monitors. This event is designed to fill those positions.

Candidates will get interviewed, fingerprinted, and could get hired on the spot if eligible.

BOCES says that no experience is necessary and candidates can sign up in advance or walk-in on Tuesday.

The JCLC is located at 500 Main Street in Johnson City.