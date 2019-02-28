BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Throughout February, NewsChannel 34 has been highlighting the contributions and hidden histories of African-Americans across the country.

Tonight, we conclude our series honoring Black History Month by seeing history through the eyes of an Indianapolis Reverend who met with Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.

It was the late 1960s, the Civil Rights Act had just been passed but segregation and racism were still rampant.

Reverend Mel Jackson had just met Doctor King, and as David Williams reports, what happened next changed Jackson's life to this day.

