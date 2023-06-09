BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This past season, the Binghamton Black Bears celebrated their partnership with Security Mutual Life Insurance by hosting Sock Out Cancer Night.

For two years in a row the Binghamton Black Bears raised funds and awareness for the Sock Out Cancer non-profit organization. In late March, the Black Bears showcased specialty Sock Out Cancer jerseys and Sock Out Cancer socks as they took on the Elmira Mammoths.

After the Black Bears’ 6-2 victory on the ice, the specialty game-worn jerseys were auctioned off. The team raised over $10,000 overall with assistant captain Tyson Kirkby’s jersey selling for a record-breaking $2,000.

“Working with Bruce, Kirk and their team has been a great motivator for all of us,” Team owner, Andreas Johansson said. “We’ve always seen our primary role as one of supporting the community. The Sock Out Cancer organization does such a great job, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to help further their cause.”

The money that was raised went to assisting financially distressed cancer patients. The funds also help families pay for non-medical necessities such as food, transportation, and housing.