BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Italian Festival goes hand-in-hand with the parade, as hundreds of people filled Water Street in front of Boscov’s.

The parade showcased local Italian American organizations, leaders, and classic cars.

There were several faith organizations at the festival selling Italian delicacies such as meatball sliders, sandwiches, and desserts. Plus, the crowd was dancing to the live music from Rooster and the RoadHouse Horns.

Mayor Kraham says that despite not being Italian, anyone can come and feel like family thanks to the festivities and energy.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “Certainly, we celebrate the enormous contributions over many years and decades of Italian American immigrants and the mark they’ve left on the City of Binghamton and the mark they’ve left on America the city would not be what it is today without Italian immigrants and those who came here for a better life.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was under the Saint Mary’s of the Assumption tent, serving up meatballs for hungry festivalgoers.

The festival kept Water Street closed down until 2 p.m.