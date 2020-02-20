Binghamton University’s annual TEDx conference returns March 22

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – TEDxBinghamtonUniversity UNEARTHED will bring seven speakers to the Binghamton University campus from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 22 for an afternoon of inspiring and entertaining talks. The tenth anniversary of the annual TEDx conference will take place in the Osterhout Concert Theater in the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts, on campus. Doors open at noon.



The speaker lineup includes a geophysicist, a current Binghamton University student and a cryptocurrency specialist. Each speaker will discuss a range of topics, from cultural representation in the media and LGBTQ+ activism to selflessness, education and memory.



Hear TED talks from:

Abby Govindan, comedian

Bill Groner, founder and CEO of SSAM Alternative Dispute Resolution

Laura A. Jacobs, psychotherapist, speaker, author and activist

Russell Korus, co-founder and CEO of EZ365

David Mathews, Binghamton University sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience

Mika McKinnon, geophysicist, disaster researcher and sci-fi scientist

Lissarette Nisnevich, teacher and volunteer

Beatbox Bing, Binghamton University’s only musical group comprised entirely of vocal percussionists, will perform after intermission.



There will be interactive showcases featuring 3D printing, virtual reality and physics demonstrations prior to the event and during intermission.



Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased from BingTickets.com for $10 plus a $1.80 free. For more information, contact tedx@binghamton.edu or visit https://www.binghamton.edu/events/tedx/