VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s almost move in day on the campus of Binghamton University. The school will welcome back 18,600 students this semester, beginning on August 18th.

Over 3,000 first-year students, 900 transfer students, 1,500 new graduate students will join the Binghamton community this academic year.

Binghamton received a record-setting 50,100 applications this year, including nearly 41,700 from hopeful first-year students. The school says that the 41,700 applications for acceptance into the class of 2022 is also a new record and 5% more than last year’s record.

“We look forward to the energy and excitement our new students bring to campus when they arrive and move in,” said President Harvey Stenger. “Also, Welcome Week will offer a full slate of academic and social events that will help students get prepared and engaged for the coming academic year.”

Students will be returning to an improved Bartle Library, new sidewalks, new furniture, additional greenspace, and much more. The University spent $185 million on construction projects that are nearing completion this summer.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, August 23rd.