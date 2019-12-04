Binghamton University to present Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble, ‘Hansel and Gretl’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

From: Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Music Department is hosting two events this weekend: a performance by the Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble and an operatic version of “Hansel and Gretel.”

Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble

A concert of traditional African music will be presented by the Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Watters Theater in the Fine Arts Building, on campus.

The presentation will include African music performed by a full ensemble of drummers and dancers.

The show is directed by Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Music James Burns and Adjunct Lecturer Elikem Nyamuame.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

Hansel and Gretel

The classic children’s story “Hansel and Gretel,” set to music by Engelbert Humperdinck, will be performed at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Anderson Center Chamber Hall, on campus.

This one-act, fully staged, holiday-season adaptation will be sung in English by the Binghamton University Opera Workshop.

The opera is sponsored by the Binghamton University Music Department with sets and costumes by Tri-Cities Opera.

Tickets for the concert are $15 general public, $10 faculty/staff/seniors and $5 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Center Box Office from noon-5:30 p.m. weekdays by calling 607-777-ARTS, online at anderson.binghamton.edu, or at the door.  

For more information, visit music.binghamton.edu

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now