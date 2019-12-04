Binghamton University to present Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble, ‘Hansel and Gretl’

From: Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Music Department is hosting two events this weekend: a performance by the Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble and an operatic version of “Hansel and Gretel.”



Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble



A concert of traditional African music will be presented by the Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Watters Theater in the Fine Arts Building, on campus.

The presentation will include African music performed by a full ensemble of drummers and dancers.

The show is directed by Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Music James Burns and Adjunct Lecturer Elikem Nyamuame.



Tickets are $5 at the door.



Hansel and Gretel



The classic children’s story “Hansel and Gretel,” set to music by Engelbert Humperdinck, will be performed at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Anderson Center Chamber Hall, on campus.

This one-act, fully staged, holiday-season adaptation will be sung in English by the Binghamton University Opera Workshop.

The opera is sponsored by the Binghamton University Music Department with sets and costumes by Tri-Cities Opera.



Tickets for the concert are $15 general public, $10 faculty/staff/seniors and $5 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Center Box Office from noon-5:30 p.m. weekdays by calling 607-777-ARTS, online at anderson.binghamton.edu, or at the door.



For more information, visit music.binghamton.edu