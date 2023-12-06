VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is encouraging community members who are seeking employment to attend its upcoming job fair.

Binghamton will host a job fair on December 20 from noon to 2 in the Events Center. Open positions include Dining Services and Facilities Management.

Positions available within Facilities Management include:

Grounds Staff

Plant Utilities Assistant

Plant Utilities Engineer

Cleaners

Positions available within Dining Services include:

Cooks

Supervisors

Food service workers

Those planning to attend should bring their resume and applications on the day of the event as on-site job interviews may take place. Those who are unable to make the job fair can still apply online.

For a full list of classified service positions available at Binghamton University, click here.

For a full list of positions available at Dining Services, click here.