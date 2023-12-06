VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is encouraging community members who are seeking employment to attend its upcoming job fair.
Binghamton will host a job fair on December 20 from noon to 2 in the Events Center. Open positions include Dining Services and Facilities Management.
Positions available within Facilities Management include:
- Grounds Staff
- Plant Utilities Assistant
- Plant Utilities Engineer
- Cleaners
Positions available within Dining Services include:
- Cooks
- Supervisors
- Food service workers
Those planning to attend should bring their resume and applications on the day of the event as on-site job interviews may take place. Those who are unable to make the job fair can still apply online.
For a full list of classified service positions available at Binghamton University, click here.
For a full list of positions available at Dining Services, click here.